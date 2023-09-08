Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $28.25

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $290.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,556,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,402,627 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $17,414,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 209.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 766,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

