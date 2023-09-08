Brokerages Set BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Target Price at $3.00

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.49 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 106.33% and a negative return on equity of 68.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

