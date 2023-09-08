Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $13.32

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $825.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 163.40% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,068,118.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $95,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,598 shares of company stock worth $3,458,014 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $10,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

