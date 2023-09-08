Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $82.80

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.80.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

ACGL stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,994,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

