Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target at $38.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.38.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
