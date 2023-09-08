Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $65.20

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,340 shares of company stock worth $9,150,874. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 812,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 256,693 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

