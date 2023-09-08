Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 799,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,391,190 shares in the company, valued at $162,467,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,495,802 shares of company stock worth $43,644,432. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $8.12 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $421.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

