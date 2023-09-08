Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $21.00

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

