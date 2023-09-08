BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 157.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

