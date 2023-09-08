Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,456 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.10 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

