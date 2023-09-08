Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BOX by 71.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,430. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

