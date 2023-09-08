BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $97.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

