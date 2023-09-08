BNP Paribas Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the airline’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.