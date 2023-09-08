BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

