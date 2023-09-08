BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

