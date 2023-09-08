BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

MPA opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,660.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,005 shares of company stock worth $1,178,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

