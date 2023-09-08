BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
MPA opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,660.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,005 shares of company stock worth $1,178,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
