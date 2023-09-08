BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.