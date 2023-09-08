BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 503,412 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

