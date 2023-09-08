BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

