BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

