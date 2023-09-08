BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHN opened at $9.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.