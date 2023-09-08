BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MUC opened at $10.32 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.