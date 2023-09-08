BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $9.63 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

