BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.50 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 374,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,310,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 371,009 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

