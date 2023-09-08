BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.50 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 374,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,310,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 371,009 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.