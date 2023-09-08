BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
BKT stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $13.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
