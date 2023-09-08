BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BKT stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $13.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

