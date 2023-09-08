BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EGF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $10.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.