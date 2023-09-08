BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

