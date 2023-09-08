BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.