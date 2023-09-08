BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
HYT opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.72.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
