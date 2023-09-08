BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

HYT opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

