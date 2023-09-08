BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $383.36 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $383.36 million and $15.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009256 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001243 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003669 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002696 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001223 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
