Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.
BIREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BIREF
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.