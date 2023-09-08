Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

BIREF stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

