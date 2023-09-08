Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by HSBC

Analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $363.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Biogen stock opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $194.45 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

