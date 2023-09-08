Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

