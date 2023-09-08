BHP Group’s (BHP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,715 ($34.29) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.52) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.78) to GBX 2,150 ($27.15) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.68) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.05) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.31) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($28.75).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Down 1.2 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,196 ($27.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,313.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.70. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,028 ($25.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The company has a market capitalization of £111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,748.77%.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.