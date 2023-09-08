Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

BBY opened at $72.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

