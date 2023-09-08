Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.
In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $91,794,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.56% of the company’s stock.
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
