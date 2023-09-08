Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Grey

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $91,794,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the first quarter valued at $90,483,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 942,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 220,034 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 549,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 15.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,594,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 218,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

