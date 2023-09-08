Berenberg Bank Trims DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Target Price to GBX 6,520

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DCC Stock Performance

DCCPF stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

