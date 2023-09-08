Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH) Increases Dividend to $1.42 Per Share

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.418 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
