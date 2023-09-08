Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 760 Price Target at Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BZLYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.63) to GBX 887 ($11.20) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 775 ($9.79) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 815 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
