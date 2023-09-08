Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19.

Beacon Lighting Group Limited retails lighting products in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, markets, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. It provides pendant, track, bathroom, outdoor, garden, solar, security and sensor, deck, LED lighting products; and ceiling, down, spot & bar, strip & cabinet, and interior wall lights, as well as lamps.

