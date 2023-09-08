Beacon Lighting Group Limited (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Beacon Lighting Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19.
About Beacon Lighting Group
