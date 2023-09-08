Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 23.50 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.53, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 439.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.68. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 515 ($6.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 488.88 ($6.17).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

