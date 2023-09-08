Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 464 at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 488.88 ($6.17).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 439.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.68. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 515 ($6.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

