Barclays Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $76.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

