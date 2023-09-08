Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

