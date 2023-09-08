Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.91

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 101 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.53 ($1.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.40. The company has a market capitalization of £585.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

About Bakkavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.