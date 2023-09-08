Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.91

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bakkavor Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 101 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.53 ($1.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.40. The company has a market capitalization of £585.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71.
About Bakkavor Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.