BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Financial Comparison

BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BAIC Motor and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAIC Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 6 18 12 0 2.17

Profitability

Tesla has a consensus target price of $233.77, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than BAIC Motor.

This table compares BAIC Motor and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAIC Motor N/A N/A N/A Tesla 12.97% 26.10% 14.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAIC Motor and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAIC Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tesla $81.46 billion 9.80 $12.58 billion $3.53 71.24

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than BAIC Motor.

Summary

Tesla beats BAIC Motor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, other parts, and components. In addition, the company produces core parts and components of passenger vehicles, as well as engages in car financing and investment management businesses. The company sells its products under the Beijing Brand, Beijing Benz, Beijing Hyundai, and Fujian Benz names. BAIC Motor Corporation Limited was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

