BAE Systems’ (BA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($14.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.29 ($13.29).

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,029 ($13.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 960.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 961.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,516.13%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

