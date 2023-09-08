Babcock International Group (BCKIF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Babcock International Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Babcock International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Babcock International Group pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babcock International Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock International Group N/A N/A 10.52 Babcock International Group Competitors $1.56 billion $21.84 million 235.73

Profitability

Babcock International Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babcock International Group. Babcock International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Babcock International Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A Babcock International Group Competitors 2.33% 5.01% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Babcock International Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock International Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Babcock International Group Competitors 178 1389 3051 76 2.64

Babcock International Group presently has a consensus target price of $480.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,005.26%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Babcock International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babcock International Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Babcock International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Babcock International Group competitors beat Babcock International Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

