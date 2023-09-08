B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $6.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,529,000 after purchasing an additional 198,508 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

