Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Avinger Stock Performance
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
