Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,971 shares of company stock worth $15,023,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

